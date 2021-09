Raleigh, N.C. — When our newest Go Ask Mom contributor, Nili Zaharony was writing the answers to this Q&A, she got an addition to her household - a second hermit crab. In addition to caring for her full house, Nili is a recovering tech marketer, certified fitness instructor, marketing consultant and artist about to embark on a return to school after nearly 20 years in the real world. She and her husband also founded NC Triangle Connection to help others relocate to the Triangle.