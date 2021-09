NEW YORK – Due to spread of the Delta variant, the fully vaccinated are becoming less comfortable with traveling, according to a report from The Points Guy. Vaccinated travelers are becoming increasingly concerned by the Delta variant especially when it comes to flying domestically, flying internationally, and traveling to another city/town, and are more likely to report being more uncomfortable now than they were prior to the Delta variant outbreak. Additionally, vaccinated adults feel less comfortable overall participating in various entertainment activities including dining indoors and going to outdoor and indoor public events. Click here for more information: