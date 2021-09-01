Florida Police Chiefs, Sheriffs Honor Fallen Officers in September

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) and the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) are again this year designating the month of September to honor the service and sacrifice of Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2021. This includes the growing number of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 while protecting our communities.

“Law enforcement officers understand their oath of service means sacrifice. Over the past 18 months, that’s meant willingly exposing themselves to COVID-19 in the line of duty, and potentially exposing their families when they return home,” said FPCA President and Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department Director Stephan Dembinsky.

“So far this year, 21 officers gave all and made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives, including 14 who died from COVID-19, which is more than last year at this time,” Dembinsky added. “Now, to honor and remember their fallen colleagues, the Florida Police Chiefs Association calls on all law enforcement to wear mourning bands the entire month of September and publicly salute the service of all fallen law enforcement officers in the state of Florida.”

“Alongside our law enforcement partners, the sheriffs of Florida salute those who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum, the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association. “We will never forget those who bravely served their community and gave the ultimate sacrifice. We look to the entire nation to join us in honoring these heroes throughout this September recognition.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody also weighed in on Tuesday.

“It takes a special person to take the oath and wear a badge. When we lose one of these heroes, it wounds every member of Florida’s strong law enforcement family. In Florida, we back our officers and when we grieve, we grieve together, vowing to never forget the contributions each and every one of our fallen officers has made to the safety and strength of our state,” Moody said.

More than 220 law enforcement officers in the United States have died in the line of duty, including more than 115 officers who succumbed as a result of COVID-19.