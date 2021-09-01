Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Florida Police Chiefs, Sheriffs Honor Fallen Officers in September

By FLORIDA DAILY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcDZr_0bjncotE00

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) and the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) are again this year designating the month of September to honor the service and sacrifice of Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2021. This includes the growing number of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 while protecting our communities.

“Law enforcement officers understand their oath of service means sacrifice. Over the past 18 months, that’s meant willingly exposing themselves to COVID-19 in the line of duty, and potentially exposing their families when they return home,” said FPCA President and Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department Director Stephan Dembinsky.

“So far this year, 21 officers gave all and made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives, including 14 who died from COVID-19, which is more than last year at this time,” Dembinsky added. “Now, to honor and remember their fallen colleagues, the Florida Police Chiefs Association calls on all law enforcement to wear mourning bands the entire month of September and publicly salute the service of all fallen law enforcement officers in the state of Florida.”

“Alongside our law enforcement partners, the sheriffs of Florida salute those who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum, the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association. “We will never forget those who bravely served their community and gave the ultimate sacrifice. We look to the entire nation to join us in honoring these heroes throughout this September recognition.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody also weighed in on Tuesday.

“It takes a special person to take the oath and wear a badge. When we lose one of these heroes, it wounds every member of Florida’s strong law enforcement family. In Florida, we back our officers and when we grieve, we grieve together, vowing to never forget the contributions each and every one of our fallen officers has made to the safety and strength of our state,” Moody said.

More than 220 law enforcement officers in the United States have died in the line of duty, including more than 115 officers who succumbed as a result of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Florida Police Chiefs#Fpca#Fsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Declares September as Florida Preparedness Month

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation to declare September as Florida Preparedness Month in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) “Ready” Campaign, National Preparedness Month. Florida Preparedness Month focuses on the importance of Florida residents and visitors being aware of and preparing for natural and man-made hazards.
Tamarac, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Tamarac City Manager Charged With Extortion

At the end of last week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution charged Tamarac City Manager Michael Cernech “with conspiracy to commit racketeering for his role in attempting to extort $3.4 million from 13th Floor Investments d/b/a SPL Holdings” as he is an “alleged co-conspirator to father-and-son duo Bruce and Shawn Chait in the extortion scheme.”
PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Tom Wheeler: Florida Legislature Needs to Focus on Property Insurance Reform

I want to thank the Florida Legislature for its hard work and wisdom in passing COVID liability protections earlier this year. This was something that all of us in the healthcare industry needed. There is still much work to bring our economy back to full speed, but the COVID liability protection was a great move and perhaps points to another area where similar reform is needed.
Okeechobee, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Greg Steube Honors Longtime Okeechobee Mayor

At the start of the week, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., recognized Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford as the MVP for his congressional district for August. “Mayor Watford has taken his personal level of service well above and beyond the expectations of his public office both during the pandemic and beyond,” Steube said. “His willingness to step up for our seniors, families, farmers and small businesses has made him invaluable to our community and exemplifies the true essence of public service. We are grateful for his commitment.”
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch Releases Report on How Pandemic Impacted Florida Colleges, Universities

On Thursday, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “Beyond the Pandemic: Long-Term Changes and Challenges for Postsecondary Training in Florida,” the fourth installment in the taxpayer research institute’s COVID-19 Legacy Series. The report introduces the distinctly new workforce that is emerging from the pandemic and explains how postsecondary training and education, a...
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Scott Franklin Honors Former Florida Congressman Andy Ireland

This week, U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., praised former U.S. Rep. Andy Ireland, R-Fla., after meeting the former congressman. Franklin said that Ireland was instrumental in helping him attend the U.S. Naval Academy and entering public service. “Rep. Andy Ireland was effectively the catalyst for my careers in both the...
Clay County, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Kat Cammack Announces FEMA Grant for Clay County Fire Rescue Department

At the end of last week, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., announced almost $415,000 in federal funds for the Clay County Fire Rescue Department. The Clay County Fire Rescue Department will get a $414,454 “Assistance To Firefighters” grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for new protective equipment.
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns Floridians About Phishing Scam Offering Fake COVID-19 Relief Funds

On Monday, state Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about a new phishing scam that offers fake COVID-19 relief funds. Scammers are impersonating Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan in phishing emails, claiming the recipient is eligible for financial relief and requiring personal and financial information in exchange for the nonexistent funds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy