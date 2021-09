A Virginia Task Force created to help students and schools in challenging environments in Virginia is responding to results of Virginia’s 2020-2021 Standards of Learning tests scores. The scores show COVID-19 devastating effect on student learning in the Commonwealth. Highlighted in the results are the impact across all student groups, especially African American, Hispanic, Economically Disadvantaged and students with Disabilities and English learners. The Virginia School Boards Association Task Force says educators should place the data of Students and Schools in Challenging Environments at the top of their agendas and strive to give Virginia’ students what they need, when they need it to improve student learning.