Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC asks unvaccinated Americans to not travel for Labor Day due to rising COVID-19 cases

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Q75t_0bjnZhfg00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are asking unvaccinated Americans to stay home this Labor Day and not travel.

The head of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, “First and foremost if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CNN reported.

If people are vaccinated, Walensky added that they can travel with precautions and that they may need to take transmission risks into consideration when making plans.

The CDC said that 61.9% of the population have received at least one dose and 52.6% are considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and that there are almost 150,000 new cases daily according to the CDC’s 7-day moving average.

The New York Times reported that there is a daily average of 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the first time since the winter surge.

If you still want to get together with friends and family, Walensky said to do so outdoors. If you must be inside a public place, everyone should wear a mask, even those who are vaccinated, Walensky said, according to The New York Times.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
40K+
Followers
61K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Labor Day#Covid 19#Americans#Cdc#White House#Cnn#The New York Times#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthWATE

Level of protection from COVID-19 vaccination may weaken over time, CDC says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new insight Tuesday about how long the COVID-19 vaccine protects people from the coronavirus. These new details come as hospitalizations across the country are trending slightly downward — although they’re still at the highest level since winter. Dr....
TravelPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The US is surpassing an average of 160,000 new cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With The post CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk appeared first on KION546.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Fauci says new COVID variant called Mu not ‘immediate threat’ to US

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that the new Mu variant of COVID-19 is not considered to be “an immediate threat” to the US. Federal officials are “keeping a very close eye” on the virus mutation, though its “not at all even close to being dominant” in the US, the White House chief medical advisor said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago now asks unvaccinated travelers to quarantine — even with a negative COVID-19 test — and advises against Labor Day travel for unvaccinated kids

Chicago’s travel advisory has expanded to the rest of the U.S. except for one state, and the city is now recommending more stringent quarantine and testing for unvaccinated people starting this week. With the delta variant of the coronavirus surging nationwide, all other states and territories except Vermont are now on the city’s list of high-risk travel areas from which unvaccinated travelers ...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Surge Is "Peaking" in These 3 States, Virus Expert Says

With more than half of people in the U.S. fully vaccinated, it's easy to think the country's situation with the COVID pandemic is improving. But when you look at the number of new cases nationwide, it's looking like a different story. At this time last year, during Labor Day weekend 2020, the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was about 40,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This Labor Day weekend, it's nearly four times higher than that. The seven-day average as of Sept. 3 is 158,000 new cases per day, and that's largely because of the more contagious Delta variant. "We have an enormous amount of infections across the country," infectious disease expert Ashish Jha, MD, dean of Brown's School of Public Health, said in a Sept. 5 appearance on Fox News Sunday. "That said, I do think we are peaking, particularly across the American south."
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Parent tells school board that vaccines are Deep State conspiracy to depopulate the world

A parent at a school board meeting in Seminole County, Florida, told members that Covid vaccines were a “deep state conspiracy” and that scientists and the medical community wanted to “depopulate us”. The comments, which were recorded and shared on social media at the weekend, came amid a meeting on whether or not to continue mandating masks for schools in the area, which has seen higher numbers of children with Covid than this time last year, according to Click Orlando. Some 648,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus since it reached the United States early last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy