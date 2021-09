You don’t need a license to use an e-bike, but you have to follow the rules of the road. I really enjoy your weekly column! We live in Old Town where there has been a surge of electric bikes recently which I know are really fun to ride. As we all know, they can be pretty fast. Many of them are ridden by kids, some with helmets and some without. Because they don’t drive yet they are not aware of common rules of the road. Case in point, we were waiting to make a left at an intersection where we did not have a stop sign. Just as we started a young girl came up from behind and flew by on our left going straight. We didn’t see her until the last minute. Had we started our turn it would not have turned out well. I am wondering if there are traffic laws that govern these bikes?