Maricopa Community Colleges is relocating my.maricopa.edu content to www.maricopa.edu to consolidate the information. My.Maricopa.edu has been the website to go to for current students with quicklinks for various access to the Student Center, Canvas/RioLearn, Make a Payment, Find a Class, Add a Class, etc. These same shortcuts will be relocated to a new tab on Maricopa.edu titled “Students” along with all the student information.