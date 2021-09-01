Friends and family camp-out outside hospital to await birth
While Emily and Ethan Kicker were preparing to have a baby, their parents were looking for a way to welcome their new grandbaby while staying distanced due to COVID-19. Extended family members aren't allowed inside the hospital, so grandparents-to-be Deborah and Trey Kicker, Randy and Diane Wright, along with friends Keri, Baylee, Ella, and Cooper Southern all camped out in the parking deck to await the arrival of the little one.abc3340.com
