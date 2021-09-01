Elton John announces new album The Lockdown Sessions, featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, and Stevie Wonder
Elton John has announced details of his new album, featuring some of the biggest names and current stars of pop. The Lockdown Sessions - released on October 22 via EMI - was recorded remotely over the past 18 months and features collaborations with artists across the music spectrum - from Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus, to Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks and Brandi Carlile.www.officialcharts.com
