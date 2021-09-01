Cancel
Elton John announces new album The Lockdown Sessions, featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, and Stevie Wonder

By Rob Copsey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John has announced details of his new album, featuring some of the biggest names and current stars of pop. The Lockdown Sessions - released on October 22 via EMI - was recorded remotely over the past 18 months and features collaborations with artists across the music spectrum - from Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus, to Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks and Brandi Carlile.

