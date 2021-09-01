Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Paramount Just Cleared Out Their 2021 Movie Schedule

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount has announced a new wave of movie release delays, pushing Top Gun: Maverick and Jackass Forever into 2022. We knew more release date changes were on the horizon, but it’s still a bummer nonetheless. Just a week after wowing crowds at CinemaCon with 11-minutes of Top Gun: Maverick footage, Paramount has shifted the film out of 2021 altogether (with a couple other changes as well). The new release dates are:

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Watching Movies#Cinemacon#Jackass Forever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Box Office May Further Delay Marvel's Eternals

Marvel may delay Eternals if upcoming martial arts epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does not bring in the big bucks at the box office, claims a new report. Marvel and Disney took the somewhat surprising decision not to release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Disney+ in a simultaneous streaming release seen with Black Widow, with the studios reportedly basing the release of Eternals on how well Shang-Chi does amid the ongoing circumstances.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

2 Classic Harrison Ford Movies Just Hit Netflix

If you were asked to name a sci-fi movie and an action-packed franchise that starred Harrison Ford, then your mind would understandably wander to Star Wars and Indiana Jones first and foremost. It’s not often that an actor gets the chance to play two of cinema’s most iconic characters, but his filmography is so stacked with classics that the roguish smuggler and intrepid archeologist barely scratch the surface of a back catalogue overflowing in excellence.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Added 13 New Movies/TV Shows

Wednesday has become the biggest day on the Disney Plus release calendar, with the Mouse House’s platform deciding that the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki was enough to justify all of the streamer’s in-house exclusive episodic content being moved to the middle of the week. However, that doesn’t mean Netflix are going to stand idly by and give the competition a free pass.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

What’s left to say about Green Lantern that hasn’t already been said by leading man Ryan Reynolds? Most recently, the actor described the box office dud as a crease in the anus of the universe, but it did at least lead to him meeting future wife Blake Lively, so it’s not all doom and gloom.
MoviesInternational Business Times

Hallmark Fall Harvest 2021 Movie Schedule: ‘Roadhouse Romance’ And More

Fall is finally around the corner and bringing not only changing leaves, pumpkins, apples and cozy sweaters and boots, but also a new season of programming on Hallmark Channel. Yes, “Fall Harvest” 2021 is almost here!. The event, which will feature six all-new movie premieres and titles, kicks off on...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has Changed Its Release Date, And It’s Probably Not The Only One

Just when comic book fans thought it was safe to plan a night out at the movies for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, some news has made itself present. After several previous delays for Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis’ Marvel Cinematic Universe adjacent movie, another push in release dates has landed on the desk of the internet. And apparently, that’s not the only film on the Sony schedule that’s looking to make a move.
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

The Way Forward for Movie Theaters Is Clear

Last week, I attended my first film screening that required proof of vaccination against COVID-19 upon entry. I presented my photo ID and Excelsior Pass (New York’s centralized vaccination status app) and swanned on in. The entire process took 15 seconds, and in return I received the invaluable assurance that my fellow cinemagoers had also been inoculated. My experience was in line with New York City policy, which mandates proof of vaccination for many indoor activities. It remains an open question whether movie theaters around the country will embrace the strategy, as fears of the Delta variant keep box-office totals from rebounding to full strength at a crucial moment for the industry. But in an uncertain time, vaccine mandates for eligible moviegoers might be the only way to salvage the long-term future of the cinema experience.
TV Showsdailytitan.com

TV shows and movies to look out for

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the movie industry has had to adapt to the ever-changing regulations and guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s safe to assume that the moviegoing experience will remain in this hybrid format of limited theater releases and movie releases on streaming services.
Movieslrmonline.com

Eternals Final Trailer Is Here Along With A New Poster

The Eternals final trailer is here! We also have the new official poster for the movie as well. Yesterday we reported a strong rumor that a new Eternals trailer would be coming today and surprisingly it was released for the beginning of the European territories day rather than the States. So enough prattling on, here it is.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Still Developing Live-Action Halo Movie

A live-action adaptation of classic video game franchise Halo has been a long time coming, and it’s finally heading to Paramount+ early next year, albeit in much different form than originally intended. The project was initially set to be a big budget feature film, but after failing to escape from...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Responds To The Movie Being Called An Experiment

The pandemic era has been a decidedly mixed bag for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the expansion into episodic storytelling on Disney Plus bringing plenty of critical acclaim and no shortage of awards season glory, but the feature film side of the franchise hasn’t experienced the same sort of joy.
Moviesiowapublicradio.org

For Movie Theaters, A Pivotal Fall Season Begins at CinemaCon

This week at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Hollywood studios debuted their upcoming fall releases to theater owners and industry press. The three-day convention known as CinemaCon, offered a sneak peak of upcoming fall and Christmas blockbusters in waiting, like the new superhero movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Matrix 4: Resurrections. Attendees were treated to the first 13 minutes of the new Top Gun: Maverick and nearly ten minutes of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Fans Say Seeing Shang-Chi in Theaters Is 'Not Worth the Risk'

It is probably beginning to feel like Disney cannot win when it comes to the release of the Phase Four slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, as following the controversial simultaneous release of Black Widow in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access, which gained criticism from the theater industry and a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, Disney are now feeling the brunt from film-fans after announcing that their first Asian-led superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be a theatrical release only. Unlike Black Widow and more recently, Jungle Cruise, there will be a 45 day exclusivity to cinemas before fans will be able to stream the movie from the comfort of their own homes and this has not gone down well with some in light of the rising cases of the Delta Variant of Covid.
Moviesthestreamable.com

Paramount+ Arrivals of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and More Delayed After Dates Shift

Multiple Paramount films are getting their dates pushed back and, as such, are getting their Paramount+ launch dates delayed. Twitter account Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) recently tweeted updated release dates for four Paramount films: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jackass Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission: Impossible 7. After the shift, Ghostbusters will...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants To Release 2 Star Wars Movies Every Year

After The Force Awakens exploded into theaters to become the first movie in history not directed by James Cameron to earn over $2 billion at the box office, you could almost hear Disney and Lucasfilm rubbing their hands in glee once they realized that Star Wars was back in a bigger way than they could have ever imagined.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Paranormal Activity’ Documentary Heading To Paramount+ For Halloween Alongside Upcoming Movie

Paramount+ is doubling down on Paranormal Activity. The streaming service is set to be the exclusive home of the upcoming seventh film, which is being directed by Underwater director William Eubank. Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, revealed that alongside that film, the service would be launching a Paranormal Activity documentary on the making of the feature. Giles, speaking alongside Tom Ryan, President & CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming, at the company’s executive session for its TCA press tour, said, “A new Paranormal Activity from Paramount Players should bring fans an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise. We’ll also be launching a documentary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy