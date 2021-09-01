Paramount Just Cleared Out Their 2021 Movie Schedule
Paramount has announced a new wave of movie release delays, pushing Top Gun: Maverick and Jackass Forever into 2022. We knew more release date changes were on the horizon, but it’s still a bummer nonetheless. Just a week after wowing crowds at CinemaCon with 11-minutes of Top Gun: Maverick footage, Paramount has shifted the film out of 2021 altogether (with a couple other changes as well). The new release dates are:www.cinelinx.com
