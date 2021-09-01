Cancel
Paramount+ Arrivals of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and More Delayed After Dates Shift

thestreamable.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple Paramount films are getting their dates pushed back and, as such, are getting their Paramount+ launch dates delayed. Twitter account Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) recently tweeted updated release dates for four Paramount films: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jackass Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission: Impossible 7. After the shift, Ghostbusters will...

