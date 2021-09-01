Paramount+ Arrivals of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and More Delayed After Dates Shift

The Black Widow lawsuit is something that has been in and out of the headline since it was first brought to our attention. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson filed a suit against Marvel and Disney for breach of contract due to the hybrid release nature of the movie. The basic idea was that her contract stated that she would get residuals from the box office, and those residuals would be lower because of the hybrid release. This is something that has come up a lot since the hybrid release model came into being during the pandemic, but this was the first legal litigation that the public has seen. Since then, there has been some back and forth from both parties, but The Wall Street Journal did a deep dive into the situation. One of the outcomes of the suit is that, reportedly, Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of four different Marvel movies, are hesitating about working with Marvel again because of the situation.