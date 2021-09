Six years ago director Robert Eggers released his debut movie The Witch, and it is fair to say it received quite a reception, which is why it led to there being talk of the industry newcomer taking on a remake of the "original Dracula" movie, Nosferatu. While it isn't strange for a still wet-behind-the-ears filmmaker to be looking to make their name with a remake of an already famous movie, that was not the case with Eggers, who from the start was immensely passionate about the movie and the idea of bringing it to life in a new way. However, despite star of The Witch Anya Taylor-Joy being in talks to star at one point there has been nothing else mentioned about it. Until Now, it seems.