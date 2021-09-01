Jabra Elite 7 Active true wireless workout earbuds stay in place thanks to Jabra ShakeGrip
Power your exercise routine with the Jabra Elite 7 Active true wireless workout earbuds. These in-ear buds feature Jabra ShakeGrip to ensure that they stay firmly in your ear during physical activity—even when you sweat. So you can wear them for running or lifting weights without constant adjustments. Moreover, these Jabra earbuds will motivate your workouts, too. Engineered with 6 mm custom speakers, they deliver rich, powerful music with outstanding personalization options in the Jabra Sound+ app. Additionally, these buds also work great outside of the gym. Offering 35 hours of listening time and an IP57 waterproof rating, they allow you to push your boundaries and talk, work, and listen on the go. You’ll also receive 3 modes—ANC HearThrough and Mono,—to tailor the sound and volume to suit your surroundings. So you can zone out or engage with people around you at the switch of a button.thegadgetflow.com
