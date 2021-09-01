Child tax credit update: New website makes it easier to get monthly payments

When the Child Tax Credit was expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan many families became eligible for payments of up to $300 per child under 17. While it sounded like a simple idea on paper – implementation proved to be challenging. Two months into the rollout of the advance payments – families reported issues, with August payments of the child tax credit not rolling out until several days after the scheduled release of August 15.

The payments are scheduled to drop via direct deposit on the 15th of every month. Now though, a new website, which was developed by Code For America in partnership with the White House and Treasury Department, is cutting through the red tape and challenges – making it easier than ever for Americans to apply for and receive the expanded child tax credit.

The website is GetCTC.org and provides a straight-forward process for families to get their benefits. The goal was to help people apply via mobile phones, as the IRS website remains tricky to navigate. It’s also intended to help those who are not legally obligated to file for taxes, or file for the tax credit the traditional way because they don’t earn enough money.

“Our research really shows the simpler you make the process, the more likely people are going to actually successfully make it through,” David Newville, of Code for America told the AP.

The form is available in multiple languages, and can be completed in just a few minutes through about 20-25 swipes.

In case you missed it, here’s a breakdown of the expanded Child Tax Credit:

– Parents with a child under 6 can receive $3,600 annually, which 50% can be paid out in monthly payments of $300.

– Parents with a child between 6-17 are eligible for $3,000 annually, or $250 per month in those payments.

While half is paid out through December – the remainder will be paid out during tax time, per normal process.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)