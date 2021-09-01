Cancel
Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds with Jabra MultiSensor Voice includes a bone conduction sensor

By Amy Poole
Experience exceptional call clarity with the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds with Jabra MultiSensor Voice. Combining 4 microphones and a bone conduction sensor, calls have never been clearer. Block out noise when you’re working or on the train with active noise cancelation. Or tap into your world with HearThrough technology that uses the microphones up pick up sounds and direct them to your ears. This is great for listening to music while still hearing what a coffee worker is saying or for crossing the road safely. Moreover, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are comfortable for all-day wear, thanks to the decreased size and improved technology. With pressure relief vents, a new EarGel design, and rounded tip, these buds will fit your ear perfectly. Plus, you’ll receive 3 sizes to choose from to suit your ears. Finally, receive a 35-hour battery life or 1 hour of playback with a 15-minute charge for nonstop listening.

