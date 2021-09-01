Cancel
Macomb, IL

Community Meet and Greet for New WIU Minority Employees Set for Sept. 8

wiu.edu
 8 days ago

MACOMB, IL – A Community Meet and Greet for new minority employees at Western Illinois University will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Macomb City Hall. Remarks will be given by WIU President Guiyou Huang, Macomb Mayor Michael Inman and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones. New employees will be introduced during the event, as will the Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian Diversity Teaching Scholars: Lecturers Pechulano Ngwe Ali – Department of Broadcasting and Journalism; Brenda Iglesias Zarco and Alfonzo Cooper Jr. – School of Music; and Jin Park – Department of Kinesiology (Sport Management).

www.wiu.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiu#Wiu#School Of Music#Department Of Kinesiology#The Boss Food Truck
