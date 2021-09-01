Cancel
New York City, NY

Nathan Cummings Foundation Welcomes Equity-and-Justice Advocate Kavita N. Ramdas As President and CEO

philanthropynewyork.org
 5 days ago

Nathan Cummings Foundation Welcomes Equity-and-Justice Advocate Kavita N. Ramdas As President and CEO. NEW YORK, NY, August 31, 2021 – The Nathan Cummings Foundation (NCF) today announced the appointment of Kavita Nandini Ramdas as its new president and CEO. Ramdas, who currently leads the Open Society Foundations’ Women’s Rights Program, will join NCF on October 4. She will succeed interim President and CEO Rey Ramsey, who will continue to serve on the board and support the foundation’s mission-aligned investing activities.

