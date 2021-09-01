Richly deserved: Penn State Berkey Creamery’s chocolate milk wins top award

You can’t get this in the grocery store. Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream shouldn’t be green. There, I said it. Most of us are used to it that way, I know. But if your ice cream is bordering on neon, you’re probably looking at food dye and that’s usually a pretty good sign that that batch of ice cream has never even seen a mint leaf. Now, there’s nothing wrong with artificial extracts – they’re a great help in bumping up flavor or adding flavors that are otherwise hard to capture – but mint extract just doesn’t even come close to capturing the true cool, refreshing, green flavor of real mint.