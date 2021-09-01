Richly deserved: Penn State Berkey Creamery’s chocolate milk wins top award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Berkey Creamery is making room on its mantel for another award. The creamery’s chocolate milk captured first place in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category in the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. The contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, is the only competition of its kind in North America, since no other national contest includes all dairy products.news.psu.edu
