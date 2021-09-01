Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Richly deserved: Penn State Berkey Creamery’s chocolate milk wins top award

By Amy Duke
The Daily Collegian
 8 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Berkey Creamery is making room on its mantel for another award. The creamery’s chocolate milk captured first place in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category in the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. The contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, is the only competition of its kind in North America, since no other national contest includes all dairy products.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Milk#Milk Products#Dairy Products#Whole Milk#Food Drink#Penn State#Https Creamery Psu Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Real Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

You can’t get this in the grocery store. Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream shouldn’t be green. There, I said it. Most of us are used to it that way, I know. But if your ice cream is bordering on neon, you’re probably looking at food dye and that’s usually a pretty good sign that that batch of ice cream has never even seen a mint leaf. Now, there’s nothing wrong with artificial extracts – they’re a great help in bumping up flavor or adding flavors that are otherwise hard to capture – but mint extract just doesn’t even come close to capturing the true cool, refreshing, green flavor of real mint.
Food & DrinksBHG

Pinwheel Cookies That Always Stand Out on a Cookie Tray

When you want a cookie recipe that stuns, skip the drop cookies and opt for one of these pinwheel cookies. The swirled effect of different colored doughs or a filling and dough stands out from the chocolate chip and monster cookies we see all the time. Plus, the slice-and-bake nature of the spiral cookies means you can get the dough ready when you have time and keep it in the freezer for several months so you can bake fresh cookies on short notice.
Food & DrinksOnward State

Creamery Chocolate Milk Is Officially The Best In The World

Happy Valley is officially home to the best chocolate milk in the nation, folks. The Berkey Creamery took first place in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category at the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship product contest. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, the championship is annually held in Madison, Wisconsin....
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Dairy-Free Nacho Dips

There are plenty of dairy-free nacho dips on the market that are made with cashews but The Happy Vegan's Notcho Nocheez offers an alternative that spotlights almond flour. These cheese-like dips and spreads can be found in classic, hot and tangy varieties and they are free from soy and gluten, in addition to dairy.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Top 7 Dairy-Free Heavy Cream Substitutes

If you are vegan, you may find that you need a dairy-free heavy cream substitute for some recipes. Heavy cream can be a difficult ingredient to substitute since it is often whipped up to create a light and air whipped cream. Usually, only store-bought vegan heavy creams are capable of replicating that (which is why I included one store-bought option!) However, there are still many alternatives to get the creaminess and richness of heavy whipping cream.
Food & DrinksSaveur

The Best Chocolate Gifts Go Beyond Milk and Dark

Chocolate, says former craft chocolate-maker Suhayl Ramirez, has been a gifted sweet for centuries; offered as a form of welcome in Aztec and Mayan cultures, given at court in Europe, and shared as a gesture of love in the Victorian era. That ritual has clearly persisted, with chocolate given on all kinds of occasions around the world still today. Every Christmas of my childhood, for example, my mother would give me Godiva chocolates, and the gold box—ensconcing luxurious sweets—still sends my heart aflutter.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Dairy-Free Cream Cheeses

One of the newest creations from Trader Joe's is a dairy-free cream cheese that is made with a combination of coconut oil mixed with potato starch and chickpea protein to provide a smooth and spreadable base for the product that's completely free of animal-based products. The versatile Vegan Cream Cheese Alternative is just as perfect for spreading over bagels as it is pairing with crackers and freshly chopped vegetables, and it also has the potential to be used for plenty of sweet baking opportunites as well.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Shake Shack's Collab With Milk Bar Features 2 New Chocolate Shakes

Everyone loves a good mash-up, especially when it involves two classic New York food brands. According to Chew Boom, Shake Shack is partnering with Milk Bar to debut two new shakes. The Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake is a hand-spun celebration of Milk Bar B'Day crumbs, Milk Bar B'Day frosting, and chocolate cake frozen custard crowned with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. Or, go for the Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake. Milk Bar Cornflake Crunch is hand-spun with malted vanilla frozen custard and topped with Milk Bar chocolate fudge drizzle and mini marshmallows. Milk Bar is founded by CEO and pastry chef Christina Tosi. Tosi, who is also an author and "MasterChef" judge, famously coined the term "cereal milk" to describe the cornflake-infused milk she often incorporates into her recipes (via The Daily Meal).
Food & DrinksDeliciously Organic

Healthy Chocolate Milk and the Benefits of Raw Milk

Healthy Chocolate Milk is a fun thing to whip up when you want something a little sweet. I’ve been making this version of chocolate milk for at least 10 years and my daughters have always loved it. Now, I know you might be surprised to see an egg yolk in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

10 Best Substitutes For Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is an incredibly versatile ingredient with small curds of dairy, a creamy texture, and a very mild flavor. The mildness of cottage cheese means it can be used to transform either a sweet or savory dish, as it largely just adds some texture and creaminess while taking on the flavor of whatever you mix with it. With the addition of things like sugar, vanilla extract, citrus zest, or jam, it can make a tasty dessert. Or, add in fragrant fresh herbs and a pungent dose of garlic and you have a great filling for pasta or a layer for lasagna. The options are truly endless with this star ingredient.
Food & Drinksfood24.com

We tested three “bubble” chocolates and crowned a favourite

With chocolate an all-round favourite, we decided to level it up and taste test aerated chocolate. Aerated chocolate can be understood as a process of adding gas bubbles when creating chocolate, resulting in light, melt-in-your-mouth, chocolatey goodness. We rated the three aerated chocolate samples on an array of criteria, including...
Hershey, PATrendHunter.com

Better-For-You Oat Milk Chocolates

The Hershey Company has unveiled a new 'Oat Made' line of chocolate bars -- the brand's first vegan chocolate offering, which contains an oat milk base. The vegan-friendly chocolate will be accompanied by a marketing push promoting its healthy, plant-based ingredient list. Offered in flavors such as 'Classic Dark and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy