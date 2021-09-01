Cancel
Lafayette Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lafayette; St. Landry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lafayette, northeastern Acadia, northwestern St. Martin and south central St. Landry Parishes through 345 PM CDT At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm OVER Branch, or NEAR Church Point, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Scott, Rayne, Carencro, Church Point, Leonville, Sunset, Grand Coteau and Cankton. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 93 and 105. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

