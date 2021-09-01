Candace Parker is First WNBA Cover Athlete in Exclusive Edition of NBA®2K22
2K today announced that WNBA Champion, two-time MVP and six-time All-Star Candace Parker will grace the NBA® 2K22 cover on the WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition, available only in the U.S. and Canada on September 10. She joins Luka Dončić, who was named cover athlete for the Standard Edition, and Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who feature as cover athletes for the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.thepeachreview.com
