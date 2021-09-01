Reptile Enters the Mortal Kombat with New Storm Collectibles Figure

A new kombatant is about to enter the Mortal Combat once again as Storm Collectibles reveals their newest figure. Reptile has arrived to slay the competition with a classic and modern design that fans can appreciate. This green ninja has arrived with his original costume similar to Sub-Zero and Scorpion from back in the day. The deadly assassin will also feature his reptilian design with a kickass head sculpt. The Storm Collectibles Mortal Kombat figure will also come with an excellent set of Retile accessories like 4 pairs of hands, an attachable tongue, an acid spit effect, and a force ball effect. Each accessory will allow Mortal Kombat fans to create some amazing fights with these figures, and pre-orders can be found here and will be found here. Be sure to keep checking Storm Collectibles for all of your Mortal Kombat needs as their line of figures really dominates the market with incredible detail, design, sculpt, accessories, and more. Finish Him!