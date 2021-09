An auto repair company has outgrown its current location at 17519 Chesterfield Airport Road and is looking to expand. Mase LLC, owner of Car Craft Autobody, is seeking to expand its building size to 60,000 square feet to make room for the 65% increase in car crash business it has had within a two-year time period, said attorney Mike Doster, at the Planning Commission public hearing Aug. 23.