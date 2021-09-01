Cancel
Vacation Friends Sequel In The Works At Hulu After Massive Debut

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVacation Friends debuted on Hulu over the weekend, starring Lil Rey Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena, and Meredith Hagner as a couple of friends who have a wild time on vacation only for their relationship to take a more awkward turn months later. We didn't like it, but I guess a lot of you did. It is now the most successful Hulu film debut in the streaming services history, and a sequel is being put on the fast track called Honeymoon Friends. Clay Tarver will be back to write and direct, as will the entire cast of the first film. Deadline had the news.

bleedingcool.com

