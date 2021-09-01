Law enforcement searching for alleged shoplifter

BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department seek the public’s assistance in solving a reported crime. According to Boone Police, on July 27, at approximately 1:08 a.m., a suspect entered the Circle K located at 1996 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The suspect allegedly gathered several items while in the store, removed an item from the packaging and allegedly concealed it on his person, according to Boone Police. After paying for other items, the suspect left with allegedly stolen merchandise. The employee then located the empty packaging in an aisle once the suspect left, according to Boone Police.