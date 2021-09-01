Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $245,000

Venom fans: how many of you actually knew this existed? Lethal Protector was the first mini-series starring Eddie brock, and everyone who has ever walked into a comic shop has seen the red foil cover to #1. But have you ever seen the black foil cover? The black cover printing error variant lacks the red foil background, and there has also been a single white cover printing error variant discovered that is likely to be a gold edition minus the foil. These are super duper rare indeed. My shop has had one, and it was the only one we have ever seen in person. On auction right now at ComicConnect is a CGC 9.6 copy of the black cover, and it is getting expensive. Currently, it is at $1797, as of this writing. Check it out below.