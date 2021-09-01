Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $245,000

By Mark Seifert
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've seen a number of vintage comics sales in 2021 that even the most experienced market observer wouldn't have believed a year ago. Among numerous examples, Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.6 pushing (and perhaps surpassing) $3M, Marvel Spotlight #5 CGC 9.8 for $264,000, and the first appearance of the Riddler in Detective Comics #140 CGC 9.6 for $456,000 stand out to me. But ComicConnect's just-announced sale of a copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 for $245,000 may just have more shock value than any of the others. The 1984 release by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird is the origin and first appearance of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Eastman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgc#The Turtles#Mutant#Comic Books#Amazing Fantasy#Riddler#Comicconnect#Marvel#Overstreet Price Guide#Mirage Studios#Tmnt#The Cgc Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Comicsgamepolar.com

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Will Characteristic a Playable April O’Neil

The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge seems like a basic journey again to the arcades, however that isn’t to say nothing has modified. For example, this time across the Turtles beloved gal pal April O’Neil gained’t be enjoying damsel in misery, however reasonably getting in on the motion. As proven throughout a brand new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, April can whack enemies along with her microphone and all method of different TV information tools. We additionally get a fast peek on the recreation’s new group assaults. Try the trailer for your self, beneath.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Superman: The Animated Series Figure

McFarlane Toys gets animated once again as they unveil their newest DC Multiverse figure from Superman: The Animated Series. The multiverse is expanded as one of Superman's variant counterparts arrives to conquer the day, insert Justice Lord. This figure is a simple repaint from the first wave of DC Multiverse figures released by McFarlane Toys. He will feature 22 points of articulation, a bend metal accessory, a display base, and a set of alternate hands. The nice black and silver costume is always a real treat to see, and Superman: The Animated Series fans will be happy a new figure is on the way. Priced at $19.99, Black Suit Superman is set to release in November with pre-orders already live and can be found located here. Be sure to add the other animated figure to your DC Comics collection with Batman, Harley Quinn, and red/blue Superman. Stay tuned for more DC Multiverse 7" figures as they come, and keep your eyes peeled for the fastest man alive… coming soon.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.6 About to Set the Comic Book Record?

A stunning copy of Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.6 is well into record territory as of this writing, as it approaches the $3 Million dollar mark in bidding for Heritage Auctions' Sept. 8-12 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction. That's already a record price for a Silver Age comic book, easily surpassing the $1.1M mark set a decade ago. But with over a week left to go before the auction closes, the all-time record price ever paid for a comic book recently set at $3.25M for an Action Comics #1 CGC 8.5 for the first appearance of Superman seems well within reach. Amazing Fantasy #15 is of course the first appearance of Spider-Man, created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, and published by Marvel, cover-dated August 1962. There are four copies of Amazing Fantasy #15 in CGC 9.6 on the CGC Census, and none in higher grade.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

35 Cent Marvel Star Wars #1 CGC 9.4 Up For Auction Today

We will always have Star Wars now. New movies, new TV series, new cartoons, new books, toys, and comics. And while Star Wars will never end, you can always go back to the beginning. ComicConnect is auctioning off the 35 cent variant of Marvel's Star Wars #1 comic from 1977 as part of ComicConnect's comics auction listings going under the hammer in a few hours.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Azrael Gets A New Silver Batsuit with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with another figure for their Walmart Exclusive Gold Label figure line with DC Multiverse. Azrael from the DC Comics story Curse of the White Knight is back as he dons his new Batman batsuit once again. This time he is getting a shiny upgrade with this Gold Label figure with a complete silver release. The DC Comics figure will feature all of the same details and accessories as the previous release but with a new silver deco. These Gold Label exclusives are nothing crazy, but they do add some more flavor to DC fan's collection, so if you missed the previous release this is a nice second figure to add to your setup. Priced at $19.99, the DC Multiverse 7″ Azrael Batman Silver Armor Gold Label is set to release in October. Pre-orders are live and can be found here, and be on the lookout for more Gold Label figures on the way.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge Release Date

TMNT, or Ninja Turtles, has been part of popular culture for the past three decades. But the series has gone through a lot of changes ever since. Now, DotEmu and Tribute Games want to bring their fans back to the good old days. A pixelated, arcade classic game titled TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will be coming out for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. But when is the Ninja Turtles release date?
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Incredible Hulk #1 CGC 8.0 Copy Over $100,000 At ComicConnect

Incredible Hulk #1 has always been a really tough book to find a copy of. In my 30 years of collecting, I have only come across one copy out in the wild that I got to hold in my hand, and that one was a trainwreck. Not at all like this copy, a freaking CGC 8.0 copy on auction today at ComicConnect. This is one of the nicest copies of this book there is; another 8.0 recently sold for $150,000. Could this one beat it? It currently sits at $110,000 as of this writing, so it has a ways to go, but that number is going to shoot up fast for sure as bidding closes. You can see it below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Fantastic Four #51 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect

Fantastic Four #51 is one of the all-time best comics ever published and the single best story featuring the ever-lovin blue-eyed Thing. Published in 1966 and part of the epic run of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, this issue is the one that made me personally fall in love with Marvel's First Family and is a treasure. Every single comic collection should have a copy of this one, and ComicConnect has an amazing CGC 9.4 copy on auction right now. Currently sitting at $850 as of this writing, I cannot imagine that there are many copies of this book in nicer shape than this. Check out the iconic cover and copy of the book below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Animated Wally West Flash Coming Soon From McFarlane Toys

Wally West is back as the Flash once again as McFarlane Toys takes fans back to classic DC Animated days. From Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, the Scarlet Speedster comes to life once again with a brand new 7" figure. This marks the third Flash figure to come out of McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse and the fourth animated figure to arrive. He features 22 points of articulation, a display base, swappable hands, and a set of speedster lightning. His animated design from the DC Animated Universe is nicely recreated, making this a collector's new favorite figure to get autographs with. Flash is set to speed on into action in November 2021, which him priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Tick First Appearance CGC 9.8 On Taking Bids At ComicConnect

The Tick is one of the weirdest and coolest success stories in modern comics. Ben Edlund's creation, which debuted in this Special Edition comic back in 1988, has become a pop culture icon, the lead of two different tv shows, and of course, the mega-popular animated show we all watched in the '90s. On auction right now at ComicConnect is a super rare first print of the Special Edition, of which this is #03879 of 5000. Considering that this book was reprinted 9 times, the fact that this rare first print is only sitting at $443 for a CGC 9.8 is weird. Someone is going to get a deal. Check out The Tick goodness below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Deadpool Black White & Blood #2 Preview: More Money, Less Ink

JUL210630 – DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 5) JOHNSON VAR – $4.99. (W) Karla Pacheco, More (A) Leonard Kirk, More (CA) Declan Shalvey. • Did they not read the last one? That one was wild for sure, but this one…. • Hoo boy. WOW. I mean, look at...
ComicsComicBook

DC Multiverse Lex Luthor Power Suit Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has added two new figures to their DC Multiverse lineup, and if you're into Lex Luthor, this is the wave for you. The first figure features Lex in his New 52 comics green power suit. The second figure features his blue power suit from Justice League: The Darkseid War with the Superman symbol that he wears as the God of Apokolips.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Foil Edition CGC On Auction Today

Venom fans: how many of you actually knew this existed? Lethal Protector was the first mini-series starring Eddie brock, and everyone who has ever walked into a comic shop has seen the red foil cover to #1. But have you ever seen the black foil cover? The black cover printing error variant lacks the red foil background, and there has also been a single white cover printing error variant discovered that is likely to be a gold edition minus the foil. These are super duper rare indeed. My shop has had one, and it was the only one we have ever seen in person. On auction right now at ComicConnect is a CGC 9.6 copy of the black cover, and it is getting expensive. Currently, it is at $1797, as of this writing. Check it out below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Inferno To Crossover- Thank FOC It's Saturday, 4th September 2021

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

McFarlane Toys Reveals Official Look at Batman Year Two Figure

Earlier last week, Todd McFarlane revealed a brand new addition o their popular DC Comics Multiverse figure line. The video showcased a Target exclusive Batman Year Two figure with an assortment of accessories. McFarlane Toys has finally given fans a closer look at this upcoming release with an official picture and description of the figure. Coming out of the DC Comics Batman Year Two storyline, Batman is back in his light blue and grey batsuit as he is displayed on a graveyard diorama base. The 7" scale figure will feature two swappable capes with a massive plastic one to capture a pose right out of the Batman Year Two comic.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Centuries-Spanning Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction

Slave Girl Comics is an obscure and very short-lived 1949 title from Avon Periodicals that has a fascinating set of influences combined with well-crafted story and art which serves to make it an under-rated gem. The story centers around an archeologist and a socialite who have a chance meeting and realize that their lives have been intertwined for 4,000 years. In their past lives, they were Princess Malu and Garth, who lived in a very Robert E. Howard-inspired era. There's a copy of the first issue of this series in Slave Girl #1 (Avon, 1949) CGC FN- 5.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2021 September 5-6 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122136 at Heritage Auctions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy