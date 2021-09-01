Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $245,000
We've seen a number of vintage comics sales in 2021 that even the most experienced market observer wouldn't have believed a year ago. Among numerous examples, Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.6 pushing (and perhaps surpassing) $3M, Marvel Spotlight #5 CGC 9.8 for $264,000, and the first appearance of the Riddler in Detective Comics #140 CGC 9.6 for $456,000 stand out to me. But ComicConnect's just-announced sale of a copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 for $245,000 may just have more shock value than any of the others. The 1984 release by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird is the origin and first appearance of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.bleedingcool.com
