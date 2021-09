A massive Carbon County mapping project is complete and online for the public to use. This new application allows you to view all Carbon County land data. GIS mapping director Jason Shellhammer just launched the new system yesterday after it's been years in the making. This allows people to search for all Carbon County land from hiking and biking trails to property titles and ownership. You can also find your local polling place and all the latest COVID-19 data. Shellhammer saidit was never all online in one place before.