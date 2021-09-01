Child tax credit update: New website makes it easier to get monthly payments
When the Child Tax Credit was expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan many families became eligible for payments of up to $300 per child under 17. While it sounded like a simple idea on paper – implementation proved to be challenging. Two months into the rollout of the advance payments – families reported issues, with August payments of the child tax credit not rolling out until several days after the scheduled release of August 15.www.fingerlakes1.com
