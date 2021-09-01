Cancel
Child tax credit update: New website makes it easier to get monthly payments

FingerLakes1
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Child Tax Credit was expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan many families became eligible for payments of up to $300 per child under 17. While it sounded like a simple idea on paper – implementation proved to be challenging. Two months into the rollout of the advance payments – families reported issues, with August payments of the child tax credit not rolling out until several days after the scheduled release of August 15.

Child Tax Credit Update: IRS Tool Now Lets Families Decide Where Their Checks Get Sent

Parents and other guardians getting paper checks for their child tax credits can now change where the payments are sent. The IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal now allows parents to update their address for receiving future payments. The new feature aims to simplify the process for families who moved or otherwise have an incorrect address listed for the monthly payments. Earlier this year, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which temporarily expanded access to the child tax credit and included monthly direct payments to parents worth up to $300 per child.

