Iconic French style maven Gabrielle Chanel once said,"before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.”. The French girl look fills our Instagram feed with girls with “woke up hair” and no makeup on while leaving us wondering how to achieve such effortless beauty. The French girl style is perfectly undone, it's chic without trying too hard, and always looks perfectly put together. Though, fashion courses through French veins where the fashion industry has maintained its global influence for centuries. The celebration of elegance and classics are passed down to French girls from their mothers at a very young age who develop a strong sense of style personality without thinking twice about it.