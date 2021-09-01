Cancel
Livingston Parish, LA

Need to charge your phone? Here’s where you can go

By David Gray
Livingston Parish News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharging stations have been set up in at least two locations in Livingston Parish, which remains mostly powerless nearly three days since Hurricane Ida swept through the area. One charging station will be arranged at the Denham Springs Police Department, located at 447 Lamm Street. This station, organized with AT&T, will be operational 24 hours a day “until further notice,” according to a statement from Mayor Gerard Landry.

