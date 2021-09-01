Cancel
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints New Executive Leaders

beautypackaging.com
Cover picture for the articleWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has filled three key executive leadership positions: Danielle Gray was appointed executive vice president and global chief legal officer for WBA, Tracey Brown was named president of Retail Products and chief customer officer for Walgreens, and Jeff Gruener will join Walgreens as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

www.beautypackaging.com

