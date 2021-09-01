Cancel
Vermont State

Vermont to investigate wait times for medical appointments

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Human Services will investigate wait times for medical appointments amid concerns about access to health care, the agency said Wednesday.

“We want to understand the challenges and ways to remove the barriers that leave some Vermonters waiting for months for appointments,” Human Services Secretary Mike Smith in a statement.

As the state moves to recovery from the pandemic, access to health care is more important than ever, he said.

“It is critical that our path forward helps Vermonters receive affordable, high-quality care and that they can make an appointment with a health care provider within a reasonable timeframe,” Smith said.

