Letter to the editor: Question about that deworming medicine conservatives tout

By Barry Cohen Frisco
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Kim McGahey takes the cow deworming medicine, will he develop herd immunity?. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

HealthKokomo Perspective

Letter to the Editor

As I read your lead editorial pushing for a $500 payment to get people to get the vaccine shot, I found myself astonished at the idea. Are you kidding me? What about those of us who already took the shot?. Most of us took the shot for our own health-related...
Dillon, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Dillon health center article didn’t answer the right questions

I read the article on the new Dillon health center with interest. One problem, however. The author neglected to include perhaps the most important information for your readers: How does it differ from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center? Why would a patient choose one over the other? What are the strengths and weaknesses of each compared with the other? Where is there overlap? A follow-up article with this focus would be most helpful.
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Americans were smarter about vaccines in the 1950s

Regarding the letter “History shows vaccines are life savers. So get the jab.” (Aug. 12): The polio vaccine came out in 1955. Just about everyone in the United States got the vaccine, and our country has been virtually free of polio since 1979. Similarly, vaccines are also the way we can eradicate the coronavirus.
HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Drafted soldiers were not given a choice about vaccines

Regarding "COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan" (Aug. 9): Many refuse to get the coronavirus vaccination because they believe government cannot force them to, even though it would save American lives. In the beginning of the Vietnam War, the government, politicians, and the country in...
EducationSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Letter writer is showing her arrogance about education

Letter writer Kate Neuschaefer states that she is smarter than everyone else, based on her credentials and that those without college educations should not be allowed to speak their opinions. So should the “not very educated” be allowed to vote? I know more brilliant-minded and successful people without college degrees...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Letters to the Editor: In Rebuttal to Last Week’s Letter to the Editor About Me

In response to Eric Crusius’s Aug. 26 letter about me, it’s sad to see our Little City abandon “Falls Church Nice” and embrace smears by innuendo. I for one will not be attacking any of the other school board candidates, but instead am running a positive campaign focused on accountability, responsiveness, and transparency. The enthusiastic reaction I’ve already gotten suggests that my platform is hardly “outside of the mainstream.”
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...

