Law

Steven Visioli

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroxterman Alicks McFarlane is pleased to announce the election of Steven Visioli to partner. Steven joined BAM in 2016 during his final year of law school at DU where he was a member of the school’s highly-ranked National Trial Team. He is a formidable Family Law trial attorney who has worked on and led a broad range of family law cases. Steven has a 9.3 “Superb” rating on AVVO and has been listed multiple times by both Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and Colorado Super Lawyers “Rising Stars.”

www.bizjournals.com

