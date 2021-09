LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and food insecurity soared. Now, charity organizations are calling for help with school supplies for those in need. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, backpacks, notepads, crayons and more – the next time you’re in a store, think about picking up these items to donate. “There’s a need, and they aren’t that expensive. But it does hit a family budget,” said Lisa Wilson, executive director of Coastal Communities Family Success Center. Wilson says it’s not just lower income families. “A lot of our parents, moms and dads, are still not back to work....