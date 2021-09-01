Cancel
FWC hosts public meeting on Lake Apopka hydrilla management

myfwc.com
 8 days ago

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting focusing on managing hydrilla in Lake Apopka on Thursday, Sept. 16, 6-8 p.m. Staff from the FWC and the St. Johns River Water Management District will provide an update on current lake conditions, management and restoration efforts. Members of the public can ask questions and provide input on future hydrilla management during a public comment period.

