Letter to the editor: Dillon health center article didn’t answer the right questions
I read the article on the new Dillon health center with interest. One problem, however. The author neglected to include perhaps the most important information for your readers: How does it differ from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center? Why would a patient choose one over the other? What are the strengths and weaknesses of each compared with the other? Where is there overlap? A follow-up article with this focus would be most helpful.www.summitdaily.com
