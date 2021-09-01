Cancel
South Gate, CA

Sheared Fire Hydrant Caused Temporary Water Quality Disruption

cityofsouthgate.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 31, 2021, at approximately 6:30 P.M. a vehicle sheared a fire hydrant on 10601 Stanford Ave. Water customers in that general area may have experienced temporary water pressure or discoloration issues due to the increase water flow and pressure. The attached map shows the area that was impacted. Public Works Water responded to the emergency and completed the repairs. If you are still experiencing any water discoloration problems, please call our office at 323-563-5790.

