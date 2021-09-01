Cancel
Haunted Houses Map For Illinois Proves to Be Best Year Ever

Sam
 5 days ago
I hate clowns, anything scary, and anything that has to do with a haunted house. However, if you love all three of those things then this is a map you need to save on your phone. Haunted Illinois has put together all of the haunted houses in Illinois, some have...

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Illinois Known For Three of USA’s Best Creations

We have Chicago Style Hot Dogs, the Cubs and White Sox, but can you name the three best creations in the state?. Illinois has the Willis Tower (the third tallest building in America), and the fifth most populous state in the country, but it's also home to one of the yummiest creations of all time. The Twinkie. Described as a "golden sponge cake with a creamy filling," the dessert was created in Schiller Park, Illinois, in 1930, by James Alexander Dewar, according to wikipedia.com. The name however comes from a billboard that a gentleman names Ritchy Koph who saw an advertisement on a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes." There’s nothing better than a fried twinkie at a local fair, look for one when you head out to a fair this summer.
This $1.675 Million Palmyra Mansion Has 2 Ponds and a Creek

If you seek solitude near Palmyra, Missouri and have the means to afford it, you really must see this $1.675 million dollar mansion that includes 2 ponds and a creek. This home is so lavish, I half expect to see camera crews from Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous wandering around. This is 4603 Highway 61 near Palmyra, Missouri and pictures barely do it justice.
Is Illinois a Microcosm for the Entire United States of America?

If you had to choose one state that best represents everything that the United States of America is, is that state Illinois...?. It is a fascinating question. Is Illinois a microcosm for the entire United States of America? You may be saying, "why are you asking this question" and that is a good question! I'm asking the question because according to the Wikipedia.org page on the state of Illinois it says...
Is Illinois Going to Continue to be Safe From Hurricanes?

With weather patterns changing, more and more violent weather has been damaging different parts of the United States, so could hurricanes in Illinois becomes a possibility?. Let me just start by saying I am NO expert, I am just a radio guy who has lived my whole life in the Land of Lincoln asking a question, Is Illinois going to continue to be safe from Hurricanes? I only ask the question because it seems as though more and more recently, over the past couple years, there has been a rise in extreme weather across the country, fires all along the west coast and massive flooding on the east coast as we speak.
Capture The Perfect Fall Photos By Using This Interactive Fall Foliage Map

September may have just started, but I know we are all ready for cooler temps and fall colors. Find out when it will be the best time to take the perfect fall family pictures. While football and pumpkin spice lattes are great and all, perhaps nothing says "fall is here" more than seeing the trees change color. It truly is the spirit of the season. And if you want to see autumn at its autumniest, there's actually a scientific way to figure out when the colors of fall will come to the Tri-State area.
Genius Makes Map of Missouri if it Were a Mario World

Give me a Mario game and I will be hooked for hours. It brings me back to my childhood (and let's face it my adulthood too), so when I saw this map, I was a little giddy. Some genius (or someone who has a LOT of time on their hands) put together a map of what Missouri would look like if it was in Mario's World, and I think he or she nailed it. On the map you will see the St. Louis Arch, lots and lots of Mario World Trees, the capital building, a few colleges and other Missouri landmarks.
Which Two Missouri Towns Make the Top 25 Cheapest Places to Live?

I honestly never would have guessed that these two cities in Missouri would be the ones to make the list for Top 25 Cheapest Places to Live, but the numbers don't lie. We all want to live in a place that is affordable, one of the main reasons to live in a great Midwest state like Missouri is that it is way more affordable than being in California, or on the East coast. But when usnews.com released their list of the 25 Cheapest Places to Live, I have to be honest, I was shocked to see these two Missouri cities on the list!
$45 Million Dollar Home is Most Expensive Available in Illinois

If you had unlimited money, what's the most expensive you could potentially get? In Illinois, it's this $45 million dollar mansion located on Lincoln Park in Chicago. According to Zillow, this is currently as much money as you can possibly hand a realtor to buy a home in Illinois. It's 1932 N Burling Street in Chicago with a current asking price of $45 million dollars. Yes, that's 45 with 6 zeroes after it. Let's take a look at some pics I found of this elaborate estate on Realtor.
Did You Know There Was a White Buffalo in Macon, Missouri?

It's not that common to see a buffalo in Missouri. It's even more rare to see a white one, but that's exactly what happened in Macon, Missouri this year. I have to confess that I came across this video almost by pure accident. I saw a story about bison in Missouri on Only in Your State. That led me on a brief search of YouTube to see if I could find video of the buffalo/bison mentioned. This video showing a white buffalo in Macon appeared and I had to know more. Here's how they described it:
Huge Car Show to Give Back to the Illinois Veterans Home Returns

The 22nd Annual Endless Summer Car Show is set to return the the Illinois Veterans Home this September, raising big money to support our veterans!. Car shows are always a blast during the summer months, and with summer winding down you don't want to miss a chance to see one of the largest car shows in the area the 22nd Annual Endless Summer Car Show hosted by the Tri-State Lugnuts.
The Most Popular Classic Game Show For Illinois Will Surprise You

When I was a little girl, I remember watching The Price is Right with my grandmother and we would always try to play the games. It's one of my favorite memories. So when I saw this map of the Best Classic Game Shows in each state it brought back all those fond memories. Surprisingly, Family Feud came out onto of being the very best out of 50 states with 10 states picking it as number one, including Illinois. Family Feud has had a long history of amazing hosts since it first aired in 1975.

