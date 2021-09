When it comes to the pandemic, the new boogeyman in the room seems to be Social Emotional Learning. I want to thank the Peoria Unified school board and every school in this district for implementing this program because I know that it works. I have two students on opposite ends of the educational spectrum: one has an IEP, the other one is gifted. So I’ve seen both sides of the SEL coin. And no matter which way you flip it, it always comes out with a positive outcome for the student, which is what’s most important for everybody, I think. So yeah, keep that up because it’s working.