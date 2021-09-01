ROAD HAZARD - TREE & WIRES BLOCKING FOREST HILL ROAD -CLAY TOWNSHIP

NLCRPD Patrol District & Sector Designation: L86 SECTOR 21 CLAY TWP P869. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD is investigating the theft of a trail camera system owned and operated by a governmental entity . This camera was deployed in the Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge Area associated with a specific data collection purpose and study. The persons responsible for this crime may return this item to the NLCRPD located at 860 Durlach Road, Stevens, PA on a “No questions asked basis” within the next ten days. After this grace period expires there will be a prosecution of involved parties to the full extent of the law. If you have any information on this crime or who the subjects responsible may be, please call NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or at 717-664-1180. Anonymous tips can be sent to the NLCRPD by utilizing the "Submit A Tip!" function at the top of our webpage.