Public Safety

ROAD HAZARD - TREE & WIRES BLOCKING FOREST HILL ROAD -CLAY TOWNSHIP

 8 days ago

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Tree and Wires down blocking the roadway. No estimate on closure duration or restoration of normal pre-event conditions.

Public Safety
Politics
Moon, PAwtae.com

Moon Township crash brings down power lines, shuts down road

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Moon Township police said part of Flaugherty Run Road would be closed for hours on Wednesday after a crash that brought down power lines. Watch the report from Moon Township in the video player above. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Road Closure

Good Morning Doylestown Township. Ferry Rd. Is now open. Unfortunately Edison Furlong Rd is still closed between Pebble Hill Rd. and Turkey La. And Pebble Hill Rd is closed between Edison Furlong Rd. and Sugar Bottom Rd. Drive safely. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and...
Matthews, NCWBTV

Tree comes down across road in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are working to remove a tree that came down across a Matthews road early Tuesday morning. According to the Matthews Police Department, the tree is down at Matthews Indian Trail Road near CPCC Lane. There is no immediate indication as to what caused the tree...
East Petersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

East Petersburg Borough -THEFT OF DONATION JAR FROM BUSINESS

NLCRPD District & Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD is investigating the theft of a donation jar from an East Petersburg Business. Reporting party stated that at around 1500 hours he noticed that the donation/tip jar was stolen. He stated that there was a weeks’ worth of tips/donations in it. He believes that the value was somewhere around $125.00. He stated that he is unsure who stole the jar from the counter. Prior to discovery of the theft a white male come in the store asking for money. The reporting party stated that he provided this unknown male with a free meal. He stated that that the male drove a black colored Harley Davidson Night Rider edition with blue lights. He described the male as: white, balding, 5”10”, and 150lbs.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

NLCRPD SEEKING RETURN OF GOVERMENTAL AGENCY TRAIL CAMERA STOLEN FROM THE MIDDLE CREEK REFUGE

NLCRPD Patrol District & Sector Designation: L86 SECTOR 21 CLAY TWP P869. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD is investigating the theft of a trail camera system owned and operated by a governmental entity . This camera was deployed in the Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge Area associated with a specific data collection purpose and study. The persons responsible for this crime may return this item to the NLCRPD located at 860 Durlach Road, Stevens, PA on a “No questions asked basis” within the next ten days. After this grace period expires there will be a prosecution of involved parties to the full extent of the law. If you have any information on this crime or who the subjects responsible may be, please call NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or at 717-664-1180. Anonymous tips can be sent to the NLCRPD by utilizing the "Submit A Tip!" function at the top of our webpage.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

COMMERCIAL BURGLARY INVESTIGATION - WARWICK TOWNSHIP -

NLCRPD Patrol District & Sector Designation: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD was dispatched to a commercial premises located in the 1200 block of Brunnerville Road, in Warwick Township, for vandalism. It was reported that the front window was broken out and unknown if anyone went in or stole anything. Investigating patrol observed a front ground level window which had been broken out. The window faces Brunnerville Rd. The window had a large hole in it and then was opened upwards. It appeared as though someone had entered the business . A member of the NLCRPD forensics team took photographs of the entry point and room where entry was made and completed forensic crime scene processing.
Hanover Township, PApahomepage.com

Road in Hanover Township reopens after remnants of Ida hit

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recovery efforts are continuing tonight across our region in the aftermath of the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida. A road in Luzerne County that collapsed because of heavy rain is now reopened. Earth Conservancy Drive in Hanover Township collapsed on Wednesday night, in...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Oil spill causes hazardous road conditions on Blair Boulevard

An oil truck leaked between 20 and 30 gallons of fuel onto Blair Boulevard in Eugene Thursday morning, closing off one block between Fifth and Sixth avenues for a few hours. The oil truck, owned by Tyree Oil, was leaking after leaving the Tyree facility on Blair Boulevard, before coming to a stop at the intersection with Sixth Avenue where police and city workers responded and roped off the area.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Bedminster Township Road Closures

Current Bedminster Township Road Closures UPDATE 4pm 09/02/21:. Some roadways adjacent to the Tohickon Creek are flooded and remain impassible, including:. Dark Hollow Road between Tinicum Township and Carversville Road. Deer Run Rd. Between Route 113 and Farm School Road. Farm School Road at the Tohickon Creek. Creek Road Between...
Shaler Township, PAwtae.com

Tree and wires come down, closing road in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Little Pine Creek Road in Shaler Township was closed on Wednesday morning due to a large tree and wires coming down. The closure was reported around 3:30 a.m. between Wetzel Road and Marzolf Road Ext. The Shaler Township Police Department said Duquesne Light was aware of...
Derry, PAwtae.com

Neighbors concerned after crashes along Derry Township road

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors along a Derry Township road are concerned after a string of crashes that have lead to multiple serious injuries. Kim McKinney has lived along Pizza Barn Road her entire life. "It's still a wonderful community, but it is a community that we're afraid to live...
AccidentsWFMJ.com

Downed wires close part of Howland Wilson Road

A fallen branch closed a section of Howland Wilson Road in Howland early Wednesday. According to Trumbull 9-1-1, a tree branch fell on a power line between Carriage Hill Lane and Woodhill Circle at around 6:30 a.m. First responders have shut down that section of Howland Wilson until a FirstEnergy...
Trafficourquadcities.com

Car takes out power pole, blocks traffic and trains

UPDATE: The road has reopened. EARLIER UPDATE: A single-car crash on U.S. 67 took out a power pole, preventing vehicle and train traffic from operating. One person suffered minor injuries. The car was headed towards Clinton in the 24000 block of Great River Road. The road was closed and traffic...
Marana, AZtucson.com

Body found in Marana wash

A body was found on the northwest side Monday in a wash between Interstate 10 and North Thornydale Road, officials say. “All we can confirm is that a deceased person was found in that wash,” said Sgt. Abel Samano, a Marana Police Department spokesman. The body was found near a...
Tippecanoe County, INPosted by
The Exponent

North River Road blocked off after tree falls on car

High winds caused a tree to fall onto a car driving along North River Road Tuesday afternoon, according to county police. A section of North River Road will be blocked off for about another hour, said deputy Ben North from the Tippecanoe County Police Department, who was helping block the road from drivers around 5 p.m. The road will remain closed until Duke Energy is able to set up another pole.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

HEAD ON ROUTE 72 CRASH INJURED THREE PERSONS FRIDAY EVENING IN PENN TOWNSIP

NLCRPD Sector District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 33 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Route72 near Hillside Avenue for a crash with multiple persons reportedly suffering traumatic crash related injuries, and entrapments of victims within the involved vehicles following a head on crash. Investigation determined that a 2007 Nissan, operated by WESTON M. FINK, age 22, of South Main Street, Manheim, PA was traveling Northbound on Route 72 near the Hillside Avenue intersection when his vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway into the Southbound Lane crashing head on into a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by LLOYD MELHORN JR., age 80 , of Hill Street, Manheim, PA.
Vermilion, OHMorning Journal

Ashmont Road in Vermilion Township closed for culvert replacement

Vermilion Township officials have announced that Ashmont Road, between Joppa and Poorman roads, is closed for repair work, according to a news release. Crews will replace a culvert on the road, the release said. Township officials said the Ashmont Road will re-open by Oct. 31. There is no thru traffic...

