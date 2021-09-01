Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Bay Property Managers: Housing Code Violations to Watch For

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

If you own rental property in Baltimore's Bay area, or anywhere in Maryland for that matter, it's important to have a good grasp of the laws, rules and regulations applicable to your business. In fact, even as a non-owner, who rents out property, you're obligated to follow the law. We'll talk about some common aspects of those laws that anyone involved in Bay property management in Baltimore should be aware of. Having a basic understanding of these laws could avoid many legal hassles subsequently.

www.houstonmirror.com

