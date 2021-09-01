Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Okta (OKTA) Shares Down 4% Despite Q2 Beat/Raise

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were trading around 4% lower after-hours, despite the company posted Q2 beat/raise, driven by strong demand for the company's workforce and customer identity solutions and Auth0's developer-centric identity solutions (note, this is the first quarter as a combined company with Auth0).

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Auth0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alphabet (GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,400 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris raised estimates and the price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to $3,400.00 (from $3,140.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morningstar (MORN) Acquires Moorgate Benchmarks

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the acquisition of Moorgate Benchmarks, a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

lululemon (LULU) Shares Surge 9% Following Q2 Beat and Raise

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading more than 9% higher after-hours following the company’s reported Q2 results, with EPS coming in at $1.65, better than the Street estimate of $1.18. Quarterly revenue grew 61% to $1.5 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Assumes Nabors (NBR) at Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey assumes coverage on Nabors (NYSE: NBR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Okta Insider Sold $9 Million In Company Stock

Frederic Jacques Kerrest, See Remarks at Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), made a large insider sell on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta at a price of $270.66 per share. The total transaction amounted to $8,991,867.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Zoom (ZM) Sinks Over 10% Following Q2 Earnings Despite First $1B Revenue Quarter

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) shares plunged nearly 11% after-hours after the video conferencing giant reported second-quarter results that left investors wanting more. The total revenue of $1,021.5 million, growing 54% year over year, was driven by new customers acquisition and expansion across existing customers. Q2 Revenue came above the consensus estimate of $990.96 million. The number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue grew 131% year over year, while the growth of customers with more than 10 employees was approximately 36%.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ModusLink (MLNK) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.03

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModusLink (NYSE: MLNK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $68.5 million. GUIDANCE:. ModusLink sees FY2017 revenue of $256.7-257.9 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

ADP (ADP) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share, or $3.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.8 percent. For a...
StocksStreetInsider.com

CME Group (CME) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.7 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Workday (WDAY) Gains on a Beat-and-Raise Quarter, Analysts Positive

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) are up more than 7% in pre-open Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected Q2 results. WDAY said it made Q2 EPS of $1.23 to...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) PT Raised 13% to $85 at Wells Fargo After Earnings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the price target on Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) to $85.00 (from $75.00) after shares rose +15% AH as FQ2 results showed signs of continued improvement in a favorable backdrop for back-office software. Total billings increased +36% y/y (ona 22% 2Q21 comp, +33% TTM), RPO grew +29% (inc. cRPO +33%) and subscriptionrevenue bounced back to +35% (vs. 26% in 1Q, the largest top-line beat we've seen in 2yrs).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) Misses Q2 EPS, Sales Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GameStop (NYSE: GME) reported Q2 adjusted EPS of ($0.76), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.66). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Generated net sales of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy