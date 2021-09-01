Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansdale, PA

Lansdale man charged in deadly crash

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man is charged in a crash that left a woman dead Tuesday. Paul Sylvester Foster, 24, of Lansdale, is charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicles at unsafe speeds, and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Bucks County district attorney's office.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
Lansdale, PA
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, PA
Cars
City
Lansdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency,...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy