Lansdale man charged in deadly crash
DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man is charged in a crash that left a woman dead Tuesday. Paul Sylvester Foster, 24, of Lansdale, is charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicles at unsafe speeds, and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Bucks County district attorney's office.www.wfmz.com
