Athens-Clarke County COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program Kicks Off Friday, September 3

Starting Friday, September 3, 2021 anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Athens-Clarke County and has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for a $100 gift card when they get their first shot at the Clarke County Health Department or at other community-based vaccination clinics sponsored by the Northeast Health District in the county.

Eligible individuals receiving a two-dose series of the vaccine will get an additional $100 gift card when they get their second shot. Gift cards for Wal-Mart, Kroger, Dollar General, and other local stores will be available.

The gift cards are part of a plan to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations in Athens-Clarke County, where only 41% of the population is vaccinated and where – along with the rest of the state – there has been a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19. Funding for the program was provided by the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government using federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The gift cards will be available starting September 3, which has been declared a state holiday by Governor Brian Kemp in order to promote COVID-19 vaccination. In support of the holiday and to kick off the incentive program, gift cards will be available at two community-based events that day:

Athens Housing Authority at 300 Rocksprings Street from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

College Square Plaza in downtown Athens from 4:00-7:00 PM

To learn about additional upcoming events in the county, visit www.publichealthathens.com/covidvaccine.

While supplies last, gift cards will also be available on an ongoing basis at the Clarke County Health Department, located at 345 N. Harris Street in Athens. Only individuals who live, work, or go to school in Athens-Clarke County who receive their first dose on or after September 3 are eligible for the gift cards. To make an appointment at the Health Department, call 706-340-0996 or visit: bit.ly/NEHDCOVIDVaccine.

For accurate and reliable information on COVID-19, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.