Athens-Clarke County COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program Kicks Off Friday, September 3

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOgg7_0bjnFSfT00

Starting Friday, September 3, 2021 anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Athens-Clarke County and has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for a $100 gift card when they get their first shot at the Clarke County Health Department or at other community-based vaccination clinics sponsored by the Northeast Health District in the county.

Eligible individuals receiving a two-dose series of the vaccine will get an additional $100 gift card when they get their second shot. Gift cards for Wal-Mart, Kroger, Dollar General, and other local stores will be available.

The gift cards are part of a plan to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations in Athens-Clarke County, where only 41% of the population is vaccinated and where – along with the rest of the state – there has been a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19. Funding for the program was provided by the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government using federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The gift cards will be available starting September 3, which has been declared a state holiday by Governor Brian Kemp in order to promote COVID-19 vaccination. In support of the holiday and to kick off the incentive program, gift cards will be available at two community-based events that day:

  • Athens Housing Authority at 300 Rocksprings Street from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
  • College Square Plaza in downtown Athens from 4:00-7:00 PM

To learn about additional upcoming events in the county, visit www.publichealthathens.com/covidvaccine.

While supplies last, gift cards will also be available on an ongoing basis at the Clarke County Health Department, located at 345 N. Harris Street in Athens. Only individuals who live, work, or go to school in Athens-Clarke County who receive their first dose on or after September 3 are eligible for the gift cards. To make an appointment at the Health Department, call 706-340-0996 or visit: bit.ly/NEHDCOVIDVaccine.

For accurate and reliable information on COVID-19, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

