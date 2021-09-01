Is Illinois a Microcosm for the Entire United States of America?

With weather patterns changing, more and more violent weather has been damaging different parts of the United States, so could hurricanes in Illinois becomes a possibility?. Let me just start by saying I am NO expert, I am just a radio guy who has lived my whole life in the Land of Lincoln asking a question, Is Illinois going to continue to be safe from Hurricanes? I only ask the question because it seems as though more and more recently, over the past couple years, there has been a rise in extreme weather across the country, fires all along the west coast and massive flooding on the east coast as we speak.