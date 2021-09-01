Is Illinois a Microcosm for the Entire United States of America?
If you had to choose one state that best represents everything that the United States of America is, is that state Illinois...?. It is a fascinating question. Is Illinois a microcosm for the entire United States of America? You may be saying, "why are you asking this question" and that is a good question! I'm asking the question because according to the Wikipedia.org page on the state of Illinois it says...kickam1530.com
Comments / 0