Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Performance Food Group (PFGC) Appoints Laura Flanagan to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) announced that it has appointed Laura Flanagan to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective today. This appointment expands PFG's Board to 12 directors. Ms. Flanagan, 53, has served as a Director of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark) since June 2016. PFG acquired Core-Mark effective today.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfgc#Conagra Foods#Pfgc#Streetinsider Premium#Ripple Foods#Foster Farms#Conagra#Convenient Meals Division#Pepsico Inc#General Mills Inc#President Chief#The Board Of Directors#Callaway Golf Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Michael J. Willner to Its Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. Willner, Esq. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Dunmore, PAStreetInsider.com

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) Announces Retirement of Mary E. McDonald From its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announces the retirement of Mary E. McDonald, Assistant Secretary, as a Director effective today.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces CFO Retirement and Transition Plan

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced the planned retirement of Brian MacNeal, chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2022. MacNeal joined Armstrong in 2014 as vice president of Global Finance, Building Products and was named CFO in 2016 following the successful spinoff of Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
Businessraynetoday.com

Home Bancorp appoints Scott Ballard to its board of directors

“We are pleased to add Scott to our board of directors,” said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the company and bank. “He has an exceptional reputation by leading successful businesses and high-performing teams. “Scott joins a board that is fully committed to serving our customers...
Businessmediapost.com

Publicis Groupe Taps Envision Digital's Ouziel As CEO Of Shared Platforms

Publicis Groupe has named veteran consultant and engineer Sylvie Ouziel CEO of Shared Platforms, a new role overseeing the advertising agency holding company’s shared services backbone, including its proprietary AI platform Marcel. Ouziel, who reports directly to Publicis Groupe Chairman-CEO Arthur Sadoun, also becomes a member of its management committee...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Stream Companies Announces 3 Executive Promotions

3 vital executive promotions to capitalize on unprecedented growth for Stream Companies. Stream Companies, a leading fully integrated, full-service, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced this month three strategic executive promotions in response to their recent significant growth. Dave Mazzoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Rich Harrisson promoted to Executive Vice President of Agency Operations, and Subi Ghosh promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, all effective immediately.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dril-Quip (DRQ) Appoints Jeffrey J. Bird as CEO, President and Board Member

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeffrey J. Bird as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and elected him to the Board, both effective as of January 1, 2022 to replace Blake T. DeBerry, who will step down at that time. Mr. DeBerry will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board until December 31, 2021.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Redwood Trust (RWT) Appoints its President Dashiell Robinson to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced that its President, Dashiell Robinson, has also been appointed to serve on its Board of Directors, effective August 27, 2021. Mr. Robinson joined Redwood in 2017 from Wells Fargo Securities, where he served as the Head of Mortgage Finance within the Asset-Backed Finance Group.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Limbach Holdings (LMB) Appoints Linda G. Alvarado to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) announced today the appointment of Linda G. Alvarado to the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of August 26, 2021. Ms. Alvarado brings a wealth of experience in the construction industry, most notably as a founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alvarado Construction, Inc., a commercial general contractor, development, design/build, and construction management company in the United States and internationally. Ms. Alvarado is also an owner of the Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball Club, as well as the President of Palo Alto, Inc., and the Alvarado Restaurant Entities which owns and operates YUM! Brands restaurants in multiple states. Previously, Ms. Alvarado served as a director of several public companies in diverse industries, including 3M, Cypress AMAX Minerals, Lennox International, Pitney Bowes, Pepsi Bottling Group, Qwest Communications International, and the United Banks of Colorado.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EnPro Industries (NPO) Appoints Judith A. Reinsdorf to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), an industrial technology company, has elected Judith A. Reinsdorf to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Reinsdorf was previously Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Johnson Controls until her retirement in...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Appoints Rod Hochman to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, has appointed Rod Hochman, M.D. to the company's board of directors, effective September 1, 2021. This appointment will bring the total number of directors to ten.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Celestica (CLS) Appoints Luis MÃ¼ller to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis MÃ¼ller to its Board of Directors, effective August 31, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Appoints Shelley Leibowitz to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has nominated Shelley Leibowitz to its board of directors. Leibowitz will bring more than 30 years of information technology (IT) and business...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Renalytix AI Plc (RNLX) Announces Appointment Daniel J. Levangie to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) today announced the appointment of Daniel J. Levangie to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Levangie is also appointed as a member of the Company's remuneration committee. Mr. Levangie is an experienced executive...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) Appoints Wendy Levine to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) (the "Company"), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as RenuvionÂ® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-PlasmaÂ® in the hospital surgical market, announced today that the Company has appointed Wendy Levine to the Board of Directors, effective August 25, 2021. Ms. Levine will serve as a Director and member of the Regulatory Compliance Committee.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Appoints William D. Clark to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO) announced today the appointment of William D. (Chip) Clark to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. "Chip's experience in building immunotherapy discovery and development capabilities...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dine Brands Global (DIN) Appoints Martha C. Poulter to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) today announced the appointment of Martha C. Poulter as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. Poulter, 54, serves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy