News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the price target on Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) to $85.00 (from $75.00) after shares rose +15% AH as FQ2 results showed signs of continued improvement in a favorable backdrop for back-office software. Total billings increased +36% y/y (ona 22% 2Q21 comp, +33% TTM), RPO grew +29% (inc. cRPO +33%) and subscriptionrevenue bounced back to +35% (vs. 26% in 1Q, the largest top-line beat we've seen in 2yrs).