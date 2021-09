Congress is on the verge of making a historic investment in mining communities through the cleanup of abandoned mines while also cutting the coal industry some slack. In its bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Senate has approved distributing $11.3 billion in general treasury funds for the Interior Department’s abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation program. That’s about twice as much that states and tribes have ever received from the fund to clean up old coal mines since it was established in 1977.