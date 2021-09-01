Cancel
At 15.4% CAGR Digital Transformation in BFSI Market to Reach $164.08 Billion by 2027

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Transformation in BFSI Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), End User (Banks, Insurance Companies and Others), and Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data and Business Analytics, Cyber Security and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global digital transformation in BFSI industry generated $52.44 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $164.08 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Sales force automation software market To witness profit-making growth over 2020-2025 - AMR Study

Sales force automation software market was valued at $3,872 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $7,773 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Sales force automation happens when software tools automate parts of the sales process. It mainly focuses on the automation of repetitive, administrative tasks that can be too much time-consuming for a sales team to perform. In the sales force automation market, cloud-based software is largely used. Such software facilitates secure data storage, which is extremely needed in today's day and age. The secure data storage allows businesses to get safe access and curtails the overheads. It provides solutions that help in increasing the sales and maintenance of the entire corporate sales process. The market key players are constantly bringing new developments for the global sales force automation market growth in the upcoming times.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Technological Advancements To Be A Cornerstone Of Smart Inhalers Market In The Next Decade (US$ 130 Million)

The Smart Inhalers Market will witness a CAGR of 12.2% by reaching US$ 130 Million from 2026. The new-fangled healthcare electronic technologies like 3D printing, GPS tracking, and wearable biometric devices are being tested concerning clinical use. Cutting-edge technology is expected to be one of the driving forces in the healthcare industry in the subsequent decade.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Security Appliances Market 2021 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

Security appliance incorporate a comprehensive range of practices, tools, and techniques interrelated closely to information and operational technology security. The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of security appliances in the developed and developing regions. This growth is attributed to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, increase in application areas among end-use industries, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities. The rise in a number of security breaches and government regulations related to IT security is expected to stimulate organizations/companies to enhance their data security infrastructure. The outsourcing of IT security services is estimated to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the decrease in associated costs for end-use industries and shortage of skilled IT resources, which is expected to support the security appliance market growth. Varying network security requirements of device manufacturers have made standard security design a challenge for most vendors. It is expected to act as one of the restraint for the market. However, increasing awareness about data security and rise in importance for e-business would create lucrative opportunities for market growth.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Enterprise Information Archiving Market projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.5%

According to a new market research report "Enterprise Information Archiving Market by Type (Content Types (Email, Database, Social Media, Instant Messaging, and Web) and Services (Consulting and System Integration)), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global enterprise information archiving market size to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 10.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2020–2025. Major growth factors for the market include reduced storage costs required for the enterprise information archiving and government mandates to store enterprise information for audit and investigation purposes. On the other hand, the lack of the awareness of the availability of enterprise information archiving solutions and heavy dependency on traditional approaches may restrain the market growth.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Veterinary Healthcare Product Market

Global Veterinary Healthcare Product Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Veterinary Healthcare Product market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Veterinary Healthcare Product market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Crowd Analytics Market to Garner $1.53 Billion by 2022 at 24.9% CAGR, Claims AMR

Increase in demand for efficient crowd distribution planning in smart cities, upsurge in the number of airlines and train passengers, rising concerns of security and surveillance, and growth in IoT adoption across several industry verticals are the major drivers of the global crowd analytics market. However, the lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and increase in ICT spending across developed nations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. According to the report, global crowd analytics market was pegged at $404 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1.53 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2016 to 2022.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Krill Oil Market to Close in on Valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031

According to a latest market report titled "Global Market Study on Krill Oil: Effective than Other Marine Oils since Safer, Healthier, More Potent and More Absorbable" published by Persistence Market Research, the krill oil market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 300.7 Mn by the end of 2015, and is expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$ 703.0 Mn by 2022.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Incident and Emergency Management Market Projected to Garner $423.3 Billion by 2025

Increased occurrence of terrorist attacks worldwide, high prevalence of natural disasters leading to rise in economic loss, and the inception of various government regulations & policies pertaining to incident management are the factors that drive the growth of the global incident and emergency management market. However, astronomical installation & maintenance costs hamper market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancements that help mitigate terrorist attacks and the development of smart cities are set to provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future. According to the report, the global incident and emergency management market accounted for $75.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $423.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.
Cell Phoneshoustonmirror.com

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market to Reach $16.61 Billion by 2023, Claims AMR

Rise in standard of living in the developing countries, high internet penetration, and surge in mobile and smartphone usages are the prime key factors behind the growth of the global food delivery mobile application market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in emerging countries and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own application hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in investment on digitalization and growing collaborations of various restaurants with application developers are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. According to the report, the global food delivery mobile application market accounted for $3.12 billion in 2016 and is estimated to garner $16.61 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.9% through 2023.
Retailhoustonmirror.com

West Africa Tea Market Projected To Display A Robust Growth With a CAGR of 8.5% by 2027

West Africa Tea Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," The West Africa tea market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1.2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Smart Lock Market Predicted to Reach $1.17 Billion by 2023, Claims AMR

Rise in concerns related to safety, adoption of smart homes, and rise in demand for IoT enabled devices to facilitate the growth in the market. However, issues related to connectivity in developing economies and expensive smart locks hinder market growth. On the contrary, an increase in penetration of smartphones to offer features related to remote control and enhanced standards of living across the world would create new opportunities for the market players in the future. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Smart Lock Market contributed $473.1 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1.17 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, 2017–2023. The report provides an extensive analysis of top investment pockets, market size & projections, changing market dynamics, key segments, and competitive scenarios.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

OSS and BSS Market to Reach $102.14 Billion by 2027 at 13.7% CAGR, Claims Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for cloud OSS/BSS, prioritized investments by CSPs in network upgrades over OSS/BSS transformations, exponential growth in data consumption due to COVID-19 pandemic, growing need for lower operational expenses and enhanced customer experiences, and launch of innovative solutions by major players to gain competitive advantage drive the global OSS and BSS market. On the other hand, difficulties to integrate future OSS/BSS systems into existing ones restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in adoption of Next-Generation Operations Support Systems (NGOSS) to improve traditional OSS is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry. According to the report, the global OSS and BSS market was estimated at $36.85 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $102.14 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

IoT Monetization Market is Predicted to Tank a CAGR of 53.6% from 2018 to 2025

Growing number of smart cities, mounting growth in digitalization and increasing adoption of IoT monetization in Agriculture have helped the market grow beyond the bars. On the other hand, lack of IoT standards across several platforms and increasing security as well as privacy concerns have happened to check the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, top-end investments in the IoT projects have paved the way for a number of lucrative opportunities in the segment.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Healthcare Distribution Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2028

The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible. Advancements in research have resulted in development of next-generation and innovative and high-value or specialty medicines that are utilized to treat complex or rare chronic conditions.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

The Insulin Delivery Device Market To Display Grandeur By Reaching US$ 14.09 Billion Between 2021

The Insulin Delivery Device Market will reach US$ 14.09 Billion at a CAGR of 7% between 2021. Analytics and big data process unstructured as well as the structured biomedical structure and medical data for generating new-fangled insights. As such, digital therapy experiences get an enhanced look with MR (mixed reality), AR (augmented reality), and VR (virtual reality). This would be the trend regarding the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

The Atherectomy Devices Market To Seize Innovation Between 2026 And Be Worth US$ 1546.1 Million

The Atherectomy Devices Market is expected to be worth US$ 1546.1 Million at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2026. Healthcare is going the "digital" way. In other words, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices and telemedicine are the concrete instances of the proliferation of the digital wave in the healthcare industry. This factor would be the one traversing the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Healthcare Cyber Security Market to Accrue $12.46 Billion by 2023, Explore How-

Growing incidence of cyber-attacks, surge in need for cloud services, and regulatory requirements & government policies are the factors that propel the growth of the market. Nonetheless, scarcity of trained professionals impedes market growth. Conversely, rise in demand for strong methods of authentication and growing adoption of mobile device applications create numerous opportunities in the industry. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare cyber security market garnered $5.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to accrue a sum of $12.46 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides a thorough analysis of market size and share, drivers & restraints, key segments, and competitive landscape.

