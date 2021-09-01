Cancel
Western Heritage Center to host expert on Jim Bridger

By Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette
 5 days ago

The Western Heritage Center will host historian and author Jerry Enzler, who is considered the foremost expert on frontiersman Jim Bridger, for a free High Noon lecture on Thursday, Sept. 2 at noon. Enzler has been researching a biography, “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West,” for over a decade,...

